A white van burst into flames at a Swieqi petrol station early on Sunday.

The accident happened at Triq Sant'Andrija at around 1am.

The police said the driver of the LDV van is a 62-year-old Valletta resident.

According to reports, the driver parked the van at the petrol station after noticing smoke emerging from the vehicle. He stepped out of the van, which then burst into flames.

No injuries were reported and Civil Protection Department officials extinguished the fire.

Investigations are on going.