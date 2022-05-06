Dutch Alpecin rider Mathieu van der Poel won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday, a 195km run from Budapest to the hilltop citadel at Visegrad.

Van der Poel edged Eritrean Biniam Girmay and Pello Bilbao to the finish line atop a 4km climb as Australian Caleb Ewan fell heavily when making his burst for the line.

One-day specialist Van Der Poel took the first race leader’s pink jersey, and collected a time bonus of 10 as the first rider across the summit.

“I knew positioning would be key,” said Van der Poel, whose team flew to the front at the foot of the climb as he then lurked patiently until the final moment.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta