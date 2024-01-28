Virgil van Dijk said the news of Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool at the end of the season was “hard to take”, but the Reds’ captain is hoping to send his manager out on a high.

Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the Premier League and in the running for three more trophies in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Klopp announced his shock decision to step down on Friday, explaining that he no longer has the energy to keep going after nearly nine years in charge at Anfield.

“It’s a hard one to take, because the manager means so much for us, to me, to the club, to the whole Premier League I think,” said Van Dijk, who was brought to Liverpool by Klopp for a then world record £75 million fee for a defender in 2018.

