Virgil van Dijk says he is excited by Liverpool’s new-look forward line after the 7-0 hammering of bitter rivals Manchester United.

January-signing Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, who arrived last June, both scored twice at Anfield on Sunday while Mohamed Salah also grabbed two goals.

With Roberto Firmino, the other goalscorer, set to leave at the end of the season, only Salah remains from the famed frontline that also included Sadio Mane, now at Bayern Munich.

Nunez has scored 14 goals this season while Gakpo has netted four goals since arriving from PSV Eindhoven.

