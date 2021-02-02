Jurgen Klopp says it would be a “miracle” if Virgil van Dijk played again this season after signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak to combat Liverpool’s defensive crisis.

The Netherlands captain has been out of action after suffering knee ligament damage against Everton in October.

The club’s other senior centre-backs, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are also long-term absentees.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta