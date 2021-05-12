Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on Wednesday ruled himself out of the Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 in order to concentrate on being fit for next season.

The centre-back, who captains his national side, has been out of action for seven months after undergoing surgery on a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee.

“I’ve just progressed nicely,” he told Liverpool’s website. “In this latest stage for myself, I have come to a decision that I had to make: would I be involved in the Euros, yes or no?

