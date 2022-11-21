Netherlands star Virgil van Dijk said he was sad to learn that former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane would miss the World Cup due to injury, even if it will boost Dutch hopes.

The defender was due to come up against Mane when the Netherlands face Senegal in their opening Group A match on Monday but the Bayern Munich forward is out of the tournament after suffering a leg injury playing for his club.

“I called him the next day and obviously I wanted to know how he was,” Van Dijk said at his team’s pre-match press conference in Doha.

“There were so many rumours coming out. As a friend I wanted to know how he was. It wasn’t the best news he has had and unfortunately he won’t be able to make this tournament.”

Van Dijk and Mane played together at Southampton before being reunited at Anfield, winning the Premier League title and the Champions League together under Jurgen Klopp.

Mane left Liverpool earlier this year for a fresh start at Bayern.

“I feel sad for him,” Van Dijk added. “I know how hard he worked for this and he has been important for Senegal so he is going to be a big miss for them.

“But hopefully we can benefit a little from that as well.”

