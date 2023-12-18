Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk slammed Manchester United's defensive approach as he claimed there was "only one team trying to win" Sunday's 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Van Dijk was frustrated that struggling United opted for a cautious game plan that left little room for Liverpool to exploit.

Liverpool's failure to break down United's massed defence cost them top spot in the Premier League as Arsenal took pole position following their win over Brighton.

Taking a swipe at United's negative performance, which allowed Liverpool to have 34 shots but only eight on target, Van Dijk said: "If you see how we played the game, we had most of the ball and created some opportunities. There was only one team trying to win the game.

