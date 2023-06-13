Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk called on his side to make amends for Nations League disappointment in 2019 on Tuesday, by winning this year’s edition at home.

The country’s one and only international trophy came in 1988, when they won the European Championships.

The Netherlands reached the 2010 World Cup final where they finished runners-up to Spain and then lost 1-0 against Portugal in the inaugural Nations League final.

After France beat Spain to triumph in 2021, the Netherlands have another chance to taste international success, facing Croatia in the first semi-final on Wednesday in Rotterdam ahead of Sunday’s prospective final.

“We’re playing for a cup, that’s important — the energy level must be set at high this time,” Van Dijk told a news conference.

