A man was hospitalised on Friday afternoon after the van he was driving crashed into an electricity pole just outside Mater Dei Hospital.

The accident happened in Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara, at 5.30pm.

Details are still sparse but the police said the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called on site to assist the victim, who was then transferred to Mater Dei by ambulance.

His condition is not yet known.