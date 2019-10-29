A van driver involved in a hit-and-run incident in Gżira which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries was fined and banned from driving after pleading guilty and expressing his remorse in court.

Ivan Arbanas, a 43-year-old Serbian construction worker living at Msida, was escorted to court on Tuesday, where he admitted to causing the accident through his reckless and dangerous driving.

He was further charged with causing the motorcyclist grievous injuries, damaging third party property, failing to observe regulations and failing to stop after the collision.

The Isuzu van driver had been tracked down shortly after the incident which took place at the corner of Testaferrata Street with Enrico Mizzi Street at around 9pm on Saturday.

The man had immediately confessed to his wrongdoing, showing concern for the plight of the motorcyclist injured in the crash.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi explained in court that both the accused and his wife drove a motorbike and could fully appreciate the situation.

Upon being questioned by the police, the man had immediately admitted, Dr Azzopardi pointed out, reaffirming his plea at the arraignment.

The court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, explained at length the full import of each charge, pointing out the maximum possible punishment and granting the accused time to reconsider his plea.

Prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Ransley confirmed that the man had indeed said he was sorry several times after the incident.

Upon the accused’s own admission, the Court declared him guilty, condemned him to a €2,000 fine, payable in €100 monthly instalments, and ordered a three-month driving ban.

The court further imposed an eight-point penalty on his driving licence.

“I really feel sorry for what’s happened,” said the man as the hearing came to an end.