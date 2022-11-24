Germany manager Hansi Flick warned on Thursday that no member of his starting XI was safe ahead of their crucial weekend clash with Spain after a shock 2-1 loss to Japan.

Defeat against Spain would almost certainly condemn Germany to a second straight group-stage exit — an unthinkable outcome for a nation that had reached at least the semi-finals in every World Cup this century before 2018.

Flick promised to “turn the screws” against a Spanish side fresh from thumping Costa Rica 7-0, after which manager Luis Enrique promised “to play against Germany in the same way”.

