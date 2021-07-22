Dutch football and Louis van Gaal have closed a deal which will see the “Iron Tulip” return for one last stint as national coach, a news report said late Wednesday.

Van Gaal, 69, has agreed to lead the talented but inexperienced Dutch eleven to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the tabloid De Telegraaf reported.

The Royal Dutch Football Federation and Van Gaal, “have just reached an agreement that will see the new national coach set off on his third stint,” the paper said.

After years as a “temporary pensioner in Portugal, he inevitably has pushed back his retirement again,” it said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta