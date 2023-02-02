A van being driven by a 27-year-old man overturned after colliding with a police car in service, a police spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 11.10 am, when the van driver, who is from Fgura, was driving down Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli towards Sliema.

Just outside of the Ta' Ġiorni tunnels on Regional Road, the van collided with a police car being driven by a 36-year-old male officer.

The 27-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital but his condition is not yet known. The police officer was treated at the Floriana health centre.

One lane of the road was briefly closed to traffic but has since been reopened, the spokesperson said.