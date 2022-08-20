A 68-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday afternoon when he crashed his van into a lamppost on the Birkirkara bypass.

The Triq Dun Karm crash was reported at 5.30pm, the police said on Saturday.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene to help extract the victim, who lives in Ħamrun, from the Toyota Hiace he was driving. The man was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The crash caused significant traffic tailback during rush hour on the busy thoroughfare.

A police investigation is under way.