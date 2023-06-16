A 17th-century Qormi windmill that was recently vandalised after years of neglect could soon be restored and reopened to the public.

The windmill, at a junction next to the Mrieħel bypass is scheduled at Grade 1 and falls under the responsibility of the Qormi local council.

Known as il-Mitħna tal-Erwieħ or il-Mitħna ta’ Pampalaw, the Qormi landmark gave its name to the road it was built on – Triq il-Mitħna. After years of laying uninhabited, vandals recently sprayed graffiti on its main building.

In 2018, the Planning Authority granted permission for its restoration and consolidation, including replacement of existing apertures if deemed to be beyond repair. However, no works were carried out.

When contacted, the Qormi local council said it had applied for national funds, but its application was refused because the place had been granted a planning permit.

This was confirmed by the Ministry for National Heritage, which told Times of Malta the local council had applied in 2019 under the Restoration Works Scheme for Local Councils. The application was deemed ineligible because of the size of the project, the fact the property had been devolved to the local council and had an active planning permit.

A spokesperson said the management of public property fell under the responsibility of the Lands Authority and the ministry had not been asked to assist with any work on the windmill.

Qormi mayor Josef Masini Vento meanwhile told Times of Malta the council had signed a memorandum of understanding with a private company which had granted funds for the restoration of the mill through a corporate social responsibility initiative. Works are expected to start in the coming weeks.

The windmill was built during the reign of the Knights of St John. It got its name il-Mitħna tal-Erwieħ (the windmill of souls) because around 1830, the Sammut family of millers claimed that while working at night, they would see ghosts going down the road towards the cemetery on the adjacent Valletta Road.

It is believed the family made up this claim as they were afraid someone would build a windmill close by and increase competition.

By the 20th century the locals started calling it il-Mitħna ta’ Pampalaw, after the family that resided in it.