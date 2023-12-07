Vandals have smashed a statue in Fgura that was erected six years ago to celebrate youth participation in local politics.

The white statue showing two interlocking loops was found in pieces on the ground on Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Fgura local council asked anyone with information to come forward.

“The local council condemns this unconscionable act of vandalism,” the council wrote.

The statue was on the corner of St Thomas More College in Fgura and was funded by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ.

The statue, inaugurated in 2017 by the Fgura Youth Local Council, commemorated the participation of younger members of the public within their community.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who was Fgura mayor at the time, condemned the vandalism.

“This type of vandalism on a project celebrating the participation of youth in the community, it goes against their thought and efforts,” Camilleri said.

A young mayor at the time, Camilleri explained that he wanted to get young people more involved in their community which led to the creation of the Youth Local Council in Fgura.

Using funds allocated by local government, the youth council pushed for several initiatives within their locality such as a campaign against domestic violence.

This statue celebrated their work, Camilleri said, and was an excellent reminder of the unity that can be created when various generations work together.

Police are currently investigating the matter, he said.

“I would like to see the local council re-erect the statue,” Camilleri said, as the choices of those wishing to tarnish the youth council’s efforts should not represent the many.