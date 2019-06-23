Bins, lighting equipment and garden furniture were among items vandalised on Friday night at the recently regenerated Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta.

Ambjent Malta inaugurated the revamped garden in May, following a €500,000 refurbishment project.

A broken bin at the garden. Photo: Jason Micallef/Facebook

Valletta Cultural Agency chair Jason Micallef, himself a Mosta resident, said it was a pity that such "heartless" vandals had destroyed parts of the new project and said government employees were already on site repairing the damage.

Mr Micallef said the tender for the CCTV system had been awarded but a permit to install it had not yet been issued by the competent authorities. He appealed to the council to push for the installation as soon as possible.

Apart from improved facilities, paving and garden furniture, the regeneration project also saw workers plant 2,200 trees and shrubs.