The 46th and last meeting for this year was held yesterday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack. Five of these races were finals from championships for French trotters. The major event was the Prix De Vincennes for class Premier trotters and which was won by Vangiskan Scott driven by Charles Camilleri.

Ten trotters took part in the class Premier final. Brut De La Cote (Charles Camilleri) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Chaud Devant (Noel Baldacchino) and Casting De Chenu (Ivan Bilocca).

Nine hundred metres from the finishing line Brut De La Cote changed its pace and was disqualified, paving the way for Chaud Devant to go in front.

