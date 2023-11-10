VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.

The video assistant referee was introduced in the 2019/20 season for “clear and obvious errors” or “serious missed incidents” in specific situations.

The promise was that it would lead to “more correct and fairer judgements”, even though the Premier League conceded that 100 per cent accuracy was impossible.

But feelings are running high after high-profile incidents that have overshadowed the action on the pitch.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta launched a blistering attack on the decision to let Newcastle’s goal stand after his team’s 1-0 defeat last weekend, labelling it a “disgrace”.

