Manchester City’s shock 2-1 defeat to Wolves leaves the Premier League’s top six separated by just three points.

Tottenham took full advantage of City’s first slip-up of the season to close within one point of the lead, but had luck and poor officiating on their side in a controversial 2-1 win over nine-man Liverpool.

Arsenal also closed on City ahead of their showdown next weekend by cruising to a 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

Aston Villa moved ahead of Brighton into fifth by thrashing the Seagulls 6-1.

But it was another miserable weekend for Manchester United, who slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

