Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham says the sport’s authorities may examine whether VAR decisions could be broadcast live.

The Premier League was rocked by the recent VAR blunder that saw Liverpool’s Luis Diaz wrongly denied what would have been the opening goal in their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

The error was caused by miscommunication between the VAR operator and the on-pitch officials, sparking calls for such conversations to be played during television broadcasts in future.

Live broadcasts of conversations between officials and VAR operators is currently prohibited under football’s laws.

