Aston Villa missed the chance to go top of the Premier League, with manager Unai Emery proclaiming VAR was “too much” after Nicolo Zaniolo’s late goal salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to struggling Sheffield United on Friday.

The visitors kicked off bottom of the table, with Birmingham club Villa having won their last 15 home games in the Premier League.

But Cameron Archer, sold by Villa to the Blades in pre-season, stunned the home fans at Villa Park by opening the scoring in the 87th minute with a close-range shot.

Substitute Zaniolo rescued a point for Villa with a header seven minutes into stoppage time.

