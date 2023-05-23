Spain’s refereeing committee sidelined official Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva on Tuesday for his upcoming matches after his involvement in Vinicius Junior’s red card against Valencia.

Spanish media report that the 47-year-old has been sacked although the Spanish football federation would not confirm that when questioned by AFP.

Iglesias Villanueva was in charge of VAR during Valencia’s 1-0 La Liga win over Real Madrid on Sunday, in which Los Blancos forward Vinicius was racially abused by home supporters at Mestalla.

Later in the game the 22-year-old was sent off for hitting Valencia’s Hugo Duro, after referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea watched VAR footage of a brawl between the two teams.

However the video Iglesias Villanueva showed did not include Duro grabbing the Brazilian around the neck with his arm first, which would also have been a red card offence.

