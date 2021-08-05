Malta’s remaining World Cup qualifiers, will be played under the visual eye of the Video Assistant Referee, starting with the home match against Cyprus on September 1 at the National Stadium, the Times of Malta can confirm.

On Thursday, UEFA annouced that the VAR system will be used in all remaining European qualifiers following a decision taken by the governing body’s Executive Committee this month.

“UEFA can confirm that the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used, with the agreement of FIFA, in all remaining European Qualifier matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022, following a decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee in July 2021,” UEFA said in a statement.

“The system will be operational as of matchday 4 and includes all remaining matches taking place from September 2021.

