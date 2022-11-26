Raphael Varane returns in one of three changes made by France coach Didier Deschamps for the World Cup holders’ Group D clash with Denmark in Doha on Saturday.

Manchester United centre-back Varane was rested for France’s opening 4-1 win over Australia having not played since suffering a leg injury in a Premier League match against Chelsea a month ago.

He replaces Ibrahima Konate at the heart of the defence, while Barcelona’s Jules Kounde comes in for Benjamin Pavard at right-back and Theo Hernandez starts at left-back after his brother Lucas was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a serious knee injury.

