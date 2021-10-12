Manchester United will be without Raphael Varane due to a groin injury that leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short on options at centre-back for a demanding few weeks.

The French defender suffered the injury during his country’s 2-1 win over Spain on Sunday in the Nations League final.

“Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club,” United said in a statement.

“He will be out for a few weeks.”

