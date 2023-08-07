Manchester United defender Raphael Varane said on Monday that players’ views have been ignored on new guidelines that will see more time added on at the end of matches.

Competitions around the world have been instructed to more accurately calculate time lost to stoppages this season, including goal celebrations and VAR checks.

Football’s lawmakers IFAB said in March that the approach to calculating added time was “positively received” when it was first tested at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year and would be rolled out worldwide.

Arsenal equalised in the 11th of 13 added minutes at the end of Sunday’s Community Shield against Manchester City and went on to win on penalties.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com