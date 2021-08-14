Raphael Varane was paraded as a new Manchester United player ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener against Leeds after signing a four-year contract with the Red Devils on Saturday.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Raphael Varane, keeping him at the club until June 2025,” United said in a statement.

United announced a deal had been struck to sign the France international from Real Madrid on July 27, but the completion of the 28-year-old’s signing was delayed by the need for a visa, coronavirus isolation and a medical.

The delay meant Varane was not registered in time to make his debut against Leeds.

