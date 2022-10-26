French World Cup winning defender Raphael Varane’s hopes of playing in this year’s finals dimmed on Wednesday as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he will not play before the tournament gets underway on November 20.

The 29-year-old former Real Madrid star left the pitch in tears with a leg injury during United’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea last Saturday.

“Varane isn’t in the squad,” said Ten Hag at a press conference on the eve of United’s Europa League match with Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

Click here for full story.