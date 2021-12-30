Leicester City’s injury problems intensified when striker Jamie Vardy was ruled out Thursday for three to four weeks with a hamstring problem.

The 35-year-old former England international suffered the setback during Leicester’s shock win at home to Premier League title contenders Liverpool on Tuesday.

And with Patson Daka also sidelined and out of the African Cup of Nations, it means the only forwards now available to Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers are Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez, with the Foxes also having seven other players out of action.

