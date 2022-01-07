Jamie Vardy faces eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem as Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers struggles to juggle his resources in an injury-ravaged season.
Vardy, 34, suffered the injury in a 1-0 win over Liverpool on December 28 and scans have revealed the problem is worse than first feared.
“Jamie will be out for a number of weeks. It’s been unfortunate for him but we’re looking at up to eight weeks,” Rodgers said on Friday.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us