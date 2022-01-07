Jamie Vardy faces eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem as Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers struggles to juggle his resources in an injury-ravaged season.

Vardy, 34, suffered the injury in a 1-0 win over Liverpool on December 28 and scans have revealed the problem is worse than first feared.

“Jamie will be out for a number of weeks. It’s been unfortunate for him but we’re looking at up to eight weeks,” Rodgers said on Friday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.