The Royal Malta Yacht Club hosted its first keelboat event for 2022 on a weekend where, despite a not very encouraging wind forecast a diverse, ten-boat fleet with varied capabilities set sail on a medium length, 12.5 nautical mile course.

Race Officer Peter Dimech sent the fleet south towards the Munxar Cardinal mark and back to the clubhouse finish line, leaving the Fairway Buoy to port on the return leg of the course. This decision was taken in the hope that the forecasted wind would enable a good beat upwind. Unfortunately, that was not to be, as a shift to North resulted in a biased starboard tack on the way back.

“Such is life, sailing is very much at the mercy of the elements, but one consolation was that the sun put in a good showing,” remarked Race Officer Peter Dimech

One could not be blamed for thinking that this was a J Boat regatta, with the four entries spanning at least twenty years of the successful makers models. From the oldest (taking part) Mark Camilleri’s J92 Pep, to the newest J99, Anton Calleja’s Lartista. The majestically smart Grand Soleil 58, Miame Too, always dominates the start line, with its sheer size at least.

