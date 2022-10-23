Classical guitarist Bernard Catania will give a recital during the weekly lunchtime concert organised by Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Helwa held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta. The recital starts at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 25.

Bernard is synonymous with the ability to adapt to a wide range of techniques and styles. His repertoire varies from the baroque, Spanish, Latin-American and contemporary classical guitar varieties.

During this concert, Catania will play Spanish and Latin-American guitar music which includes Differencias sobre Guardaame las vacas and Tres Diferencias por Otra Parte by Luys De Narvaez, Pavanas, Espanoleta and Canarios by Gaspar Sanz, Asturias(Leyenda) by Isaac Albeniz, Danza Espanola no. 5 (Andaluza) by Enrique Granados, Spanish traditionals Malguena and Spanish Ballad(Romanza) and Francisco Tarrega’s Recuerdos de la Alhamra and Capriccio Arabe amongst others.

The venue of the concert, Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the church's cellar to watch a short audio-visual show about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

Classical Guitar Concert will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on Tuesday, October 25 at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail at baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 79680952.