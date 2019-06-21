Local legend and Toi Toi Ambassador Julie James will perform two variety shows entitled Babyboomers+ aimed at people aged 60 and over, tomorrow and on July 31 at 11am at the Manoel Theatre’s Studio Theatre, Valletta.

The shows, themed ‘Music from the Movies’ and ‘All-Time Favourites’, aim to offer their audience a musical experience that will evoke good memories from yesteryear besides making some happy new ones too. During the shows, James will be accompanied on a grand piano by George Formosa.

The shows are inspired by the ‘Send a Song’ project James is involved in at St Vincent de Paul residence. “This is a project to bring music and song to people who on the whole can’t get out and about very much or not at all,” she told Times of Malta. “A song can really cheer a person up and make them feel better in themselves. I have seen the transformation, it is quite amazing at times.

“When I first started with the project some people wondered who this crazy lady was, going around, bursting into song. Now, a lot remember me and are extremely happy to see me on my return visits.

“I am meeting a lot of lovely people with varied and interesting life stories... sometimes people just want a bit of a chat. I may be doing something good for them but they are doing a lot for me also,” she said.

The Babyboomers+ shows will feature James singing to live music in a relaxed, friendly and air-conditioned atmosphere, followed by coffee and a chat. “There will be plenty of sing-alongs and hand clapping, and if anyone wants to get up and dance, that’s okay with us,” she added.

For tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt or call the booking office on 2124 6389.