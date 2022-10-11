The MSE equity price index remained virtually unchanged at 3,623.751 points as the gains in IHI, Trident and Loqus were offset by the decline in Mapfre. Meanwhile, six other companies closed the day unchanged as overall trading activity in equities amounted to €0.1 million.

Malta International Airport plc stayed at the €5.80 level on a single deal of 1,750 shares.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc traded flat at the €1.30 level on a total of 20,000 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, GO plc remained at the €3 level on 5,000 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc held on to the €7.95 level on a single deal of 2,515 shares.

Malta Properties Company plc (11,000 shares) and PG plc (1,864 shares) also closed unchanged at 49c8 and €2.14 respectively.

International Hotel Investments plc advanced by 0.7% to recapture the 71c level across 30,000 shares.

A single deal of 1,642 shares lifted the share price of Trident Estates plc 4.3% higher to the €1.46 level.

On the Alternative Companies List, Loqus Holdings plc surged by 18.8% to the 19c level albeit on trivial volumes.

In contrast, Mapfre Middlesea plc shed 4.2% to the €1.60 level on 1,864 shares.

The RF MGS Index moved lower for the fifth consecutive day as it retracted by a further 0.35% to 865.600 points. Eurozone sovereign bond yields continued to trend higher as the German 10-year Bund yield surged to an 11-year high of 2.35%.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England announced further increases to its bond purchases as the central bank warned of material risks to the stability of the country’s financial system.

On Tuesday, Von der Heyden Group Finance plc published a Prospectus following regulatory approval for the admissibility to listing on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange of €35 million 5% unsecured and guaranteed bonds maturing in 2032.

The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used for the redemption of the outstanding €25 million 4.4% unsecured bonds, for part-financing the Andersia Silver project located in Poland, as well as other general corporate funding purposes.

