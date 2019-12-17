Last updated 6.30pm

Various simultaneous water leaks at Mater Dei Hospital have led to operations being suspended until the situation is stabilised, according to the CEO Ivan Falzon.

The leaks in around five to six areas of the hospital were noticed at about 10am, and were caused by water pressure issues, he said.

Mr Falzon, said teams had been mobilised to resolve these issues as soon as possible.

“Once we are satisfied that the situation is under control we will resume operations gradually.”

By 4.30pm, the situation had returned to normal, Mr Falzon said.

The Nationalist Party in a statement blamed the government for what had happened, saying it had not adequately maintained a hospital which it inherited in excellent condition.

Rather than maintaining Mater Dei Hospital, the government had been more intent on handing public hospitals to Vitals Healthcare in a contract riddled with corruption. The millions given in subsidies to private operators could have been better used on Mater Dei, the PN said.