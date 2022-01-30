Vassallo Builders traditional seminar was held recently where a team-building event was organised and 13 bicycles assembled by employees were donated to Children’s Homes of Santa Tereża in Żurrieq, Sagra Familja in Żabbar and to the Mosta parish.

‘Success through synergy - together towards tomorrow’ - the theme chosen for this year’s seminar - highlighted the significance of teamwork, which led this team to be synergistic and successful.

Vassallo Builders CEO, Jonathan Buttigieg, welcomed the newcomers on board and thanked all employees and departments for their hard work and dedication throughout the year. The seminar provided an overview of the ongoing major construction projects, with particular attention paid to the latest technology, environmentally friendly materials utilised in construction and far-reaching plans for the coming year.

Vassallo Group CEO, Pio Vassallo, also shared a presentation highlighting the main projects, teamwork involved and transmitted positivity throughout.

The European Fitness Champion and personal trainer, Leanne Bartolo, was the guest speaker. She shared her personal story and delivered a powerful message, to “never give up on your dreams”. She also organised a short but yet very effective game to encourage teamwork.

The seminar was followed by lunch, where all Vassallo Builders employees interacted in a warm and friendly atmosphere while celebrating the goals achieved during the year.