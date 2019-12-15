Vassallo Builders held their annual seminar at the Vivaldi Hotel, presenting a ‘We can do it’ theme.

The seminar kicked off with a speech by group CEO Pio Vassallo, who spoke about the group’s vision and purpose to influence a positive change in society and the economy.

Mr Vassallo explained how this vision and a positive impact on society were being achieved through the many businesses that the group operates.

Vassallo Builders CEO Jonathan Buttigieg shared statistics about the projects carried out during the year and plans for 2020 to close off a five-year strategy – ‘Vision 2020’.

The theme, which emphasises targets, was brought to life through a large board with a 2020 target. Every employee left their fingerprint as a sign of teamwork to reach the company’s goals.

Group chairman Nazzareno Vassallo (pictured), who was also present, shared a few words with everyone present.

Guest speaker Xandru Grech, one of Malta’s finest middle-distance runners and motivational speaker, spoke about positivity, eliminating negative characteristics and working on achieving the positive goals to improve one’s life. He also discussed the targets individuals face at the workplace and talked about eliminating fears to improve achievements.

An archery team-building event followed, whereby those present were divided into five groups for a friendly competition.

CaterEssence then hosted a buffet lunch for all at Antonio’s Restaurant, Vivaldi Hotel.