Vassallo Business Park is a large-scale development that will deliver 33,000 square metres of large industrial rental space in the central north area of Wied il-Għasel Valley, Burmarrad.

Following the market research carried out, the group established a gap in the market that led to the inception of this project, catering for medium to large entities.

The state-of-the-art complex is spread over two levels and will offer maximum flexibility with areas for rent. As an added value, the property will feature a 30-metre buffer zone between the development and the valley to enhance over 8,000 square metres of landscaping. An earth-conscious approach was adopted in the erection of the building, promoting additional green space in the park to compliment the green strip of the valley.

The complex also features an administration block that will be managing the day-to-day operations of the complex while ample parking spaces within the building will be available. The first tenants are set to move in and start operating from the business park in a few months’ time.

This is another project forming part of Vassallo Group’s extensive portfolio. For more information and details, visit www.vassallobusinesspark.com. Anyone interested in renting space can get in touch by sending an e-mail to info@vassallobusinesspark.com or calling on 9947 0266 or 7943 2333.