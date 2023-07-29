Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo has urged clubs to continue working closely together in an effort to take the game to a higher level and appealed to them to continue promoting Maltese talent in the upcoming season.

Vassallo addressed member clubs’ delegates at the end of the Malta FA General Assembly that was held at the Dolmen Hotel in Qawra on Friday.

The MFA president said that he was pleased that in the past months, the local governing body and the clubs faced some important decisions but both parties always put the interests of the Beautiful Game in Malta at the top.

“For those who have been in local football for several years, remember annual general meetings that were quite heated where major decisions were taken and delegates were elected within the structures of the Malta FA,” Vassallo said.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sports...