Vassallo Group hosted the seventh edition of The Shine Awards at the University of Malta after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group strongly believes that its employees are its greatest asset, and this event rewards those who excel in their role in some way or another.

The award categories are: customer focus; 3 Rs achievement; service quality; employee well-being; brand ambassador; extra mile; health and safety; training and development; best employee; best supervisor; best manager; diversity and inclusion; and best managed project.

Group CEO Pio Vassallo welcomed guests with a message of gratitude, saying: “Our family and our group are firm believers that our people are our greatest asset. Today marks the celebration of our people. Shining a light on a distinguishable service serves as an example to others and may also have a ripple effect, encouraging other employees to follow suit.”

This event also awards employees for their long service towards the companies within the group, starting from five years and reaching up to 40.

Natalie Briffa Farrugia, the group’s chair, closed off the night by sharing her appreciation towards all group employees, saying “appreciation is an increase on the value of an asset over time”.

“While I feel humbled and honoured to be the new chair of this group, we cannot let this Shine Awards ceremony go by without giving due recognition to the brightest light among us all − he, who has been through decades of dedicated hard work, who turned a social problem into an entrepreneurial social venture, a legacy in all corners of this island and more – the founder of Vassallo Group, Nazzareno Vassallo,” she added.

The special Founder’s Award was, in fact, presented to him on this occasion, which also marked the group’s 76th anniversary.

The event, compered by TV presenter and producer Claire Agius Ordway, featured entertainment by PK Project dancers and singer Michela Galea.

The celebration was followed by a reception by the Vassallo Group’s catering arm, CaterEssence, at the newly-opened Campus Hub.

Vassallo Group employs around 1,900 individuals from over 50 countries.

