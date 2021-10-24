Entrepreneur Nazzareno Vassallo recently visited all homes run by CareMalta as part of an initiative to celebrate active ageing and October, the month dedicated to older persons.

Natalie Briffa Farrugia and James Sciriha, CEO and director of CareMalta respectively, who accompanied the group chair, were warmly welcomed by the homes’ management teams and residents.

Teams from each care home prepared activities, highlighting the importance of active ageing and inclusion within the community.

Vassallo was delighted to be able to personally revisit the homes, thus being able to have a good chat with the residents, as has been the custom over the past 28 years.

At Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, where CareMalta operates the home’s services, events included an exhibition of crafts by the residents, followed by thanksgiving mass and a tree-planting ceremony. Michael Farrugia, Minister for Senior Citizens and Active Ageing, and Annabelle Brincat Stellini from the Mellieħa local council also attended.

The management team at Villa Messina gave Vassallo a warm welcome, leading the way to the chapel, where guests were hosted to a soprano and harp recital by Dorothy Baldacchino and Jacob Portelli, followed by poems and prayers read by residents Clarissa Mercieca, Edwin Ciappara and Doris Vella.

The visit to Casa San Paolo kicked off with a catch-up meeting with active members from the home’s residents’ committee. Vassallo and Briffa Farrugia then joined residents during a number of physical activities.

At Bormla Home, Vassallo toured an exhibition of crafts by the residents set up in the foyer. Mario Caruana played a few old tunes on the trumpet, while former X Factor contestant Chantal Catania, the home’s active ageing facilitator, sang Amazing Grace.

Residents at the Żejtun Home were busy preparing ribbons for Pink October and working on a liedna, a traditional feast banner made out of kite paper.

During other visits to Casa Arkati, the group’s first private care home, Roseville and Casa Marija, Vassallo played boċċi and billiards with the residents and shared a few stories from the past with a number of residents he knew from Mosta, his home town.

CareMalta CEO Natalie Briffa Farrugia (third from left) joined the Żejtun Home residents in preparing ribbons for Pink October.