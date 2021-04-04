On March 30, Nazzareno Vassallo, chairman of the Vassallo Group, accompanied by Natalie Briffa Farrugia, CEO of the CareMalta Group, distributed Easter figolli to residents in all facilities managed by CareMalta and HILA Homes.

Following COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, Vassallo handed the traditional Easter sweets to each manager, wishing residents a blessed Easter while hoping to be able to visit them personally once again soon.