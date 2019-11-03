In yet another special moment within Vassallo Group, its chairman, Nazzareno Vassallo (right), celebrated 52 years of leading the group. The event was held in the same garage in Mosta where 52 years ago Mr Vassallo first started as managing director and later as group chairman.

CEOs, directors and top management were also invited to share their journey within the group, as they spoke about their story through presentations and videos to commemorate this special event. The chairman himself closed off the event by sharing his personal story, going back to his first days when he took over the business in 1967.

Since its inception in 1946, Vassallo Group started operating within the construction industry and eventually diversified to other sectors, including elderly care and disability, property management, bespoke furniture, hospitality, catering, sustainable energy and education.

Food for the event was prepared by CaterEssence, the group’s catering arm.