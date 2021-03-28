CareMalta’s senior nursing manager Noel Borg and his wife Edel recently received a sculpture by Joseph Scerri from Nazzareno Vassallo, chairman of the Vassallo Group, in recognition of Borg’s excellent leadership, guidance and dedication over the past year during the pandemic.

Vassallo handed the couple the work of art – a lighthouse set on a rock battling waves, held by a multitude of caring hands – in the presence of members of the Vassallo family and senior management teams.

Natalie Briffa Farrugia, CEO of CareMalta, said: “Noel was our lighthouse in very difficult times. This is for you as a family – for your daughter Jael and wife Edel, who supported you, especially in her new role as assistant facility manager of the Żejtun Home – to show our appreciation. Although the original meaning behind the hands holding the lighthouse represents CareMalta’s constant care and support, ultimately, they symbolise God’s hands.”

Borg said his main aim was to safeguard the residents in all

facilities. “It has been a long and difficult journey, one which hasn’t yet ended, but with vaccination in all our homes completed, we are finally seeing some light.”

A sketch of the lighthouse, drawn by the artist before creating the sculpture, was also presented to Mr and Mrs Borg.