Sixteen per cent of CEOs, 49 per cent of managers and 59 per cent of executives at Vassallo Group are women, Group CEO Pio Vassallo revealed during a business rendezvous held at the Chamber of Commerce on International Women’s Day. The event was themed ‘Are we there yet? Perspective on Women & Leadership’.

Six professionals from various sectors formed part of a panel discussion: Nigel Camilleri, Myra Pearson, Mark Azzopardi, Martina Caruana, Pio Vassallo and Beverly Cutajar.

Led by Andrew Azzopardi, dean of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing at the University of Malta, the discussion delved into women’s role in society, how it has changed and evolved and what stills needs to be done to find a balance between men and women, in particular at the workplace.

Lydia Abela, wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela, who attended the event as guest of honour, said Malta has made strides in reducing the gender pay gap. However, she highlighted the need for more participation by women in sectors relating to science, technology and engineering, among others, and made reference to struggles with gender-based violence, stressing the need for more to be done to tackle this social issue.

Vassallo Group chairperson Natalie Briffa Farrugia explained how women should be more involved in the decision-making process at the workplace and beyond.

“I believe that women do not fight for feminism especially when it comes to power, we fight for equality. It is ironic how 60 per cent of consumers are women, yet women are not involved in the decision-making process of procedures leading to the production of goods and services,” she said.

Various issues were raised, one of which was the need for a change in mentality in terms of employment and society as a whole – in education and the way policies are put in place.

Speakers pointed out that over the years there had been progress but that it was not enough.

Pio Vassallo concluded that the group believed and supported women and career advancements through a number of initiatives.

At the end of the event, Briffa Farrugia presented a gift to Abela, made of mosaic, symbolising the different aspects of a woman and all she has managed to achieve over the years.