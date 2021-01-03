Nazzareno Vassallo, chairman of the Vassallo Group, together with his daughter Natalie Briffa Farrugia, CEO of CareMalta, spent December 23 going round their elderly homes presenting Christmas gifts to the residents. This year they wished them the very best and hoped for better times ahead from a distance, meeting each respective management team outside the homes. The day came to an end with a message by Vassallo and Briffa Farrugia on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine – a ray of hope for a return to normality.

Vassallo presenting the gifts to the management team of Roseville in Attard.