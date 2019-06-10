Vassallo Group hosted the sixth edition of the annual ‘The Shine Awards’.

The group strongly believes in rewarding hard work and loyalty and this event awards all those employees who in some way or other excel. Award categories included customer focus, 3 R’s achievement, service quality, brand ambassador, extra mile, health and safety, training and development, best employee, best supervisor, best manager, diversity and inclusion, and best managed project. This year a new category was introduced awarding employee well-being. Kevin Debattista, general manager at CaterEssence won this year’s Chairman Award.

This event also awards employees for their long service towards the companies within the group, starting from five years and reaching up to 40 years.

This year’s Shine Awards ceremony was concluded by group chairman Nazzareno Vassallo who shared his appreciation towards all the employees who now total 1,900. He spoke about the group’s newest projects namely Campus Hub, the Vassallo Business Park and the new Learning Works Training Hub which was inaugurated on the same day.

He also proudly announced that the major companies within the group had been recertified with the Equality mark on that same day. He also said that it was a fruitful year for the disability sector with HILA launching I Care as their service excellence programme as well as other new projects in the pipeline.

The event was compered by journalist Keith Demicoli and included entertainment by employees coming from various companies within the group. The Shine Awards came to an end with a reception catered for by Vassallo Group’s CaterEssence.