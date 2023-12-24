Vassallo Group held its annual Chairperson’s Lunch at the Archbishop’s Curia Refectory in Floriana this month.

Neil Agius, world record-holder Maltese swimmer and former Olympian, joined the group shareholders, directors, business partners and bankers as this year’s special guest, where he delivered a speech about his ‘Wave of Change’ campaign.

“All of you here are pioneers, leaders in your industry, having the power of the snowball effect, how you live a more sustainable life and having a more sustainable business. You have that power to be the leaders,” he said.

Vassallo Group chairperson Natalie Briffa Farrugia also addressed the guests.

“Leveraging and building on the group’s market position, strength, expertise, reputation and credibility as a dynamic family business continues to be our collective responsibility. We will continue to harness our financial stability and governance structures, ensuring discipline, rigour and accountability in all our spheres of operation. Improving the group’s key financial metrics remains imperative,” she said.

Group CEO Pio Vassallo presented Agius with a donation towards his campaign on behalf of Vassallo Group.

Following a lavish lunch, all guests were presented with one of this year’s publications by Kite Group: Exposure, Fragmented Sculptures of an Island Coast, by Alex Attard. As per tradition the group also launched its annual publication Arkati.

Vassallo Group operates in a number of industrusies, including construction, health and social care, property management, catering and hospitality, energy and education.